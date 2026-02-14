Crabapple Lane, Peachtree City Elementary win county math bowl

Crabapple Lane and Peachtree City Elementary were the bigs winners at the 23rd Annual Fayette County Elementary Math Tournament.

Crabapple Lane won for 4th grade, with Braelinn in 2nd place, and Robert J. Burch in 3rd. The Crabapple Lane 4th grade team is Drake Dale, Maxim Fandek, Philip Jones, and Noah Tillery. They are coached by Stacy Daniel and Lucia Benzor.

Peachtree City Elementary won for 5th grade, with Peeples in 2nd place, and Crabapple Lane in 3rd. The PTC Elementary 5th grade team is Tyler Lam, Norah Osborne, Shiho Sato, and Daniel Seville. They are coached by Christopher Brown.

