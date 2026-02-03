Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® Awards Grant to Strengthen Emergency Response For Fayetteville Fire Department

Grant is part of more than $105 million awarded by the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® to support public safety across the U.S.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (February 2, 2026) – As first responders continue serving the Fayetteville community, it is essential that Fayetteville Fire Department has the tools needed to respond effectively in emergencies. The Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation® has recognized this need and recently awarded the department a$39,967 grant to purchase vehicle extrication equipment, including a spreader, cutter, ram and accessories.

The new equipment will greatly enhance the department’s ability to perform faster, safer rescues, especially in complex multi-vehicle accidents. The new tools will go a long way in expanding the department’s extrication capabilities and allow them to meet modern rescue demands during vehicle accidents.

“This grant provides critical, lifesaving equipment that directly strengthens our ability to protect lives in the City of Fayetteville,” said Fayetteville Fire Department Chief Linda Black. “The extrication tools made possible through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation will help our firefighters respond more effectively to serious emergencies and operate more safely while serving our community. We are grateful for this partnership and the Foundation’s continued commitment to supporting first responders.”

For more than 20 years, charitable donations have powered the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s mission to support first responders and public safety organizations nationwide. Since 2005, the Foundation has awardedmore than 7,100 grants totaling over $105 million to public safety organizations.

