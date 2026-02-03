County teams sweep region math contest

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 75 | Comments 0

County teams sweep region math contest

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 75 | Comments 0

It was a Fayette County Public Schools sweep at the Griffin RESA 2025-2026 Regional High School Math Contest.

McIntosh won Division III for larger schools. Starr’s Mill won Division II for medium schools, with Whitewater in 2nd place and Fayette County High in 3rd. Sandy Creek won Division III for smaller schools.

Zimri Cauble of Starr’s Mill was the individual 1st place winner, with Minju Kim of McIntosh in 2nd place and Cason Cauble of Starr’s Mill in 3rd.

The Griffin RESA Academic Bowl contest is a regional competition among middle and high schools in the Griffin RESA region, which consists of the following school systems: Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Education

By The Citizen February 3, 2026

Educator Career Fair set for March 2, 2026
Educator Career Fair set for March 2, 2026

Education

By The Citizen February 3, 2026

McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class
McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class

Columnists

By Ellie White-Stevens January 31, 2026

Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...
Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens January 31, 2026

McIntosh High Students Walk Out to Peacefully Pr...
McIntosh High Students Walk Out to Peacefully Pr...

Education

By Ellie White-Stevens January 9, 2026

Bullets Found in McIntosh High School Restroom
Bullets Found in McIntosh High School Restroom

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top