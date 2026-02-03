County teams sweep region math contest

It was a Fayette County Public Schools sweep at the Griffin RESA 2025-2026 Regional High School Math Contest.

McIntosh won Division III for larger schools. Starr’s Mill won Division II for medium schools, with Whitewater in 2nd place and Fayette County High in 3rd. Sandy Creek won Division III for smaller schools.

Zimri Cauble of Starr’s Mill was the individual 1st place winner, with Minju Kim of McIntosh in 2nd place and Cason Cauble of Starr’s Mill in 3rd.

The Griffin RESA Academic Bowl contest is a regional competition among middle and high schools in the Griffin RESA region, which consists of the following school systems: Butts, Fayette, Henry, Lamar, Newton, Pike, Spalding, and Upson.