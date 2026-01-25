Ten Reasons Death is Precious In the Sight of the Lord

The news no pastor wants to receive came by phone one December morning over a decade ago. My wife and I had just left home to travel two hours to her family’s Christmas gathering. One of our church’s college students lost his life in a single car accident on his way home from work. This sharp young man, previously a faithful participant in our student ministry, had a great future ahead. And suddenly, he was gone.

We were still in the area, so we turned around and drove immediately to our church members’ home to minister however we could.

Thankfully, he knew Jesus, and the minute he left us, he found himself “present with the Lord” (2 Corinthians 5:8). The Psalmist declares that the believer’s death is precious to the Lord. Psalm 116:15 reads, “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints.” Why is the believer’s death precious in the sight of the Lord? Here are ten reasons:

First, death relieves suffering and pain encountered in this life. How many times have we seen someone, as they battle disease, suffer. How many times have we prayed, or heard someone pray, “Lord, please take my loved one home. Please take him or her away from this suffering.” As John declares in Revelation 21:4, regarding his vision of heaven, “No more pain.”

Second, death removes temptation and evil. We no longer have to deal with Satan’s snares and the temptations he places in the believer’s life to trip us up and cause us to stumble. There’s no temptation in heaven.

Third, death ends the believer’s struggle with sin. Heaven is a perfect place. There’s no sin in heaven.

Fourth, the believer is no longer exposed to the evil found in this fallen world. No crime in heaven. No drunk drivers or car accidents in heaven. No dishonesty or meanness in heaven. Again, heaven is a perfect place.

Fifth, no separation exists in heaven (Rev. 21:1). In John’s vision, he pictures no more sea. “Sea” symbolizes separation. Joyful reunions take place with those who have already arrived in heaven.

Sixth, believers no longer experience sadness and grief (Revelation 21:4). God created us with the capacity to love, and the grief we possess when we lose a loved one is the natural price we pay for loving so deeply.

When we get to heaven, we leave behind loss and sorrow.

Seventh, we leave behind this life’s trials and tribulations. Jesus said, “In the world you WILL have tribulation, but be of good cheer, I have overcome the world” (John 16:33). Jesus gives us the strength to overcome and persevere through storms in this life, but, thankfully, no storms occur in heaven. No tragedies. No stress. No bills to pay in heaven. No financial worries.

Eighth, we immediately step into the presence of Jesus. What a joyful moment that will be to see Jesus face to face. “Face to face with Christ my Savior,” we’ve often sung. Can you imagine finally standing before Jesus?

Ninth, we receive our heavenly reward. The New Testament speaks of five crowns that may be given when the believer receives his or her heavenly reward. What a tremendous joy to hear our Savior pronounce, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

Tenth, we immediately occupy the place Jesus prepares. Jesus promises us He will prepare a place for us. In John 14:3, Jesus said, “And if (when) I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again and receive you to myself, that where I am, there you may be also.” Jesus refers to a dwelling place. When we receive Jesus as Savior, Jesus prepares a permanent dwelling place in our eternal home.

When Pastor Vance Havner’s wife died, some well-meaning person came up to the old preacher and said, “I’m sorry you lost your wife.”

Havner quickly replied, “I didn’t lose my wife. I know exactly where she is.”

Jesus prepares a place for prepared people. I’m grateful our student knew exactly where he’d spend eternity. Eventually, our moment will come, also. Until then, we must make certain we’re going to heaven and make each day count by living for Jesus and pointing people to our Savior.

(David L. Chancey lives in Fayetteville, Ga, and serves as transitional pastor at Griffin Church, Griffin, Ga. He loves to preach, write, and spend time with family. See more of his writings, including his books, at www.davidchaney.com).