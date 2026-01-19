Rescuing Hope: Empowering the Fight Against Trafficking

The Citizen
Rescuing Hope: Empowering the Fight Against Trafficking

Fayette County, GA – The Fayette County Public Library hosted a powerful and thought‑provoking event on Thursday, January 15, as author and advocate Susan Norris spoke to community members about the urgent fight against human trafficking. The program, Rescuing Hope: Empowering the Fight Against Trafficking, invited adults to confront a crisis that often remains hidden behind silence and stigma.

Norris, known for her unwavering advocacy, has become a strong voice for those who cannot speak for themselves. Her book Rescuing Hope offers an unflinching look into the realities faced by many young women trapped in trafficking. Readers often describe the book as disturbing but necessary—an honest portrayal that challenges communities to pay attention.

During the event, Norris emphasized the importance of awareness and action. Her message was clear: once you understand the truth behind trafficking, you can no longer say, “I didn’t know.”

The event left attendees informed, inspired, and motivated to be part of the solution.

