Sun City Peachtree Golf Club Offers a Lower-Cost Option for Local Golfers

For golfers in Peachtree City and Newnan reassessing where they play after recent membership rate increases, Sun City Peachtree Golf Club is emerging as an option worth considering.

Located about a 25–30 minute drive south of Peachtree City in Griffin, Sun City Peachtree Golf Club is independently owned and operated, offering a different model from large, corporate-owned clubs. Owner and general manager Byron Cook said he has seen a noticeable increase in interest since Invited clubs announced higher rates and new membership structures late last year.

“I’ve probably talked to 20 or 30 people directly, and some of them were gathering information for much larger groups,” Cook said. “We’ve had about 10 join already, and we’re talking with another 10 to 15 right now.”

A different business model

Cook, who has worked in the golf industry for 40 years, purchased the course in 2020 after decades managing clubs in Texas. He said Sun City Peachtree Golf Club’s approach is intentionally simple.

“I have one membership,” Cook said. “I want all my members to feel like we’re all the same. Nobody’s a second-class citizen.”

Unlike tiered plans that restrict play to certain days or times, Cook said Sun City Peachtree Golf Club limits overall membership to ensure tee time availability rather than managing demand through pricing or access rules.

“Any club that grows is going to have competition for tee times,” he said. “The way I manage that is by never overselling memberships. I don’t want to sign people up and then deliver something less than what I promised.”

Cook added that the club is not currently at full capacity.

Membership costs and access

Sun City Peachtree Golf Club’s lowest-cost option is its individual “Golf 11” membership, priced at $225 per month. That fee includes unlimited golf and practice facility access, with no food and beverage minimums.

Cart fees are $20 per round, or golfers can opt for an unlimited monthly cart plan at $110. A one-time initiation fee of $500 applies when joining.

For couples and families, the club offers scaled memberships rather than a one-size-fits-all approach. Spouses can be added at roughly half the individual rate, and family memberships are available for households with children.

“There’s no age requirement to join,” Cook said. “The 55-and-up rule applies to living in the community, not to golfing here.”

Course quality and hands-on ownership

Cook said feedback from new members often centers on course conditions and customer service. He attributes that to being on site daily and reinvesting in the property.

“I’m here every day,” Cook said. “If something needs to be fixed, we fix it. If something needs to be replaced, we replace it. We spend money on improvements every year.”

Before Cook purchased the course, it was owned by ClubCorp, now Invited. Cook said his goal is not to compete on prestige, but on value and consistency.

“They’re a big company, and they do things their way,” he said. “I’m a small company, and I do things my way.”

A growing community

Sun City Peachtree is a 55-and-up residential community that is still under development. Cook said the neighborhood was about 38% built out when he bought the course and is now closer to 57%, with construction expected to continue into the next decade.

While many members live within the community, Sun City Peachtree Golf Club also accepts non-resident members from surrounding areas, including Fayette and Coweta counties.

“For some people, it comes down to convenience versus value,” Cook said. “You can stay where you are and pay more, or you can drive a little farther and save money. That’s a personal decision.”

More information

Sun City Peachtree Golf Club is located in Griffin. Membership information is available at scpgolf.com or by calling 678-335-6140, option one.