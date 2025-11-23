Rent your home during the 2026 FIFA World Cup: Fayette launches Soccer Housing Bureau

Imagine taking a two-week vacation during the 2026 FIFA World Cup — and having the entire trip paid for simply by renting out your home while you’re gone. With thousands of visitors expected across metro Atlanta next summer and hotel space already projected to run short, local residents now have a rare chance to earn meaningful, tax-free income by opening their doors to World Cup guests.

To support that opportunity, Fayette Forward with support of the Fayette County Development Authority has launched the Soccer Housing Bureau, a new locally managed listing platform created in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Federation and the Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center. The system mirrors the long-successful Masters Housing Bureau in Augusta and allows homeowners to rent out a primary or secondary residence for up to 15 days under the IRS “Masters Rule,” which exempts that short-term rental income from federal taxes.

“Let’s say it’s your primary residence — you can rent that out for 15 days or less and not pay income tax on that revenue,” said Lindsey Wooddy, vice president of community development for the Fayette County Development Authority. “You can also do it on a secondary residence that you don’t typically rent out.”

A significant income opportunity for homeowners

Interest in housing across the region is expected to surge once teams for Atlanta’s eight matches are drawn on December 5, prompting families, sponsors, executives, and fan groups to begin booking lodging immediately.

“We know we don’t have enough hotel rooms, and we also know people will want something different,” Wooddy said. “Families may want a yard, and corporate partners may want several executive homes close together. We want options for everyone.”

Homeowners can list a full home, a vacation property, or even a dedicated in-law suite. The Soccer Housing Bureau’s platform functions similarly to Airbnb or VRBO, but with the added convenience of local support, real-time feedback, and a direct point of contact.

“You have someone local to talk to who understands the area and can provide local knowledge,” Wooddy said. “We welcome calls from homeowners who want advice — we want them to succeed.”

Listing a home costs $30, with no additional fees until the property is booked.

Open to more than just Fayette residents

While the platform was originally designed to benefit Fayette County homeowners, interest quickly expanded.

“Fayette is leading this effort, but the Soccer Housing Bureau is a resource for the entire Atlanta metro,” Wooddy said. “By coordinating regional soccer housing, we strengthen local economies, support small businesses, and ensure visitors have trusted, community-based options across the metro area.”

Preparing homes — and supporting local businesses

Homeowners preparing to rent out their properties often tackle landscaping, cleaning, repairs, staging, or photography. To support that demand, the platform allows local businesses to register as approved service providers for $149, or $99 for Fayette Chamber members.

“People getting their homes ready are hiring local contractors, getting landscaping done, repainting, and scheduling deep cleans,” Wooddy said. “We really view this as an opportunity for countywide economic ripple effects.”

How the idea began

The Soccer Housing Bureau took shape earlier this year as leaders looked ahead to Fayette County’s role as home to the U.S. Soccer Federation.

“While strategizing about Fayette County’s role in supporting the U.S. Soccer Federation and the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Niki Vanderslice and Katie Quattlebaum created the framework for the Soccer Housing Bureau,” Wooddy said.

Deadline approaching for early listings

Because lodging searches spike immediately after teams are assigned to host cities, the Bureau encourages participants to list homes and businesses before December 1.

“Anyone who lists before December 1 will be entered into a drawing for a $100 local gift card,” Wooddy said.

How to take part

Homeowners and service providers can sign up now at: soccerhousingbureau.com