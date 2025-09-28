DPH Confirms Three New Measles Cases

Close Contacts of Previous Case

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed three new measles cases in Georgia in 2025. The individuals are close contacts of the measles case that was confirmed on Sept. 11, 2025. Two of the individuals are unvaccinated, and the third has an unknown vaccination status. They are isolating at home.

As of today, 268 close contacts of the confirmed cases have been identified. Seven of these contacts are enrolled in active monitoring. DPH urges health care providers to maintain heightened awareness for patients with measles.

The best protection against measles is vaccination. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that children receive their first dose of vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age. Consult with your doctor or healthcare provider about the vaccination that is best for you and your child.

With the addition of these three cases, Georgia now has ten confirmed cases of measles in 2025. In 2024, there were six reported cases of measles in the state.

For more information about measles, log on to https://dph.georgia.gov/epidemiology/acute-disease-epidemiology/vaccine-preventable-diseases/measles or https://www.cdc.gov/measles/index.html.