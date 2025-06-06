Question Mark on College: How to Summer for College Prep

Dear Mark,

I’m the parent of a rising high school senior, and while we’re all ready for a bit of a breather this summer, I can’t help but feel like this break is a golden opportunity we shouldn’t squander when it comes to college prep. My student is bright, motivated (most days!), and trying to figure out where they fit in the big world of college options. I’ve heard that summer can be a great time for things like internships, volunteering, essay prep, and college visits, but I’m not quite sure how to strike the right balance between productivity and rest.

What are some realistic and meaningful ways we, as parents, can help our students make the most of this break without burning them out or ourselves in the process?

With appreciation,

Trying to Make It Count

(Peachtree City, GA)

Dear Trying to Make It Count,

First of all, kudos! You’re asking the right question at the right time. Summer break has a way of sneaking by if we’re not intentional, and for rising seniors, it’s more than just a chance to relax. It’s prime time to get a jump on college prep without the daily demands of school.

So, how do you help your student make the most of the break without turning it into a 10-week grind? Let’s break it down.

1. Redefine “Productive”

When most people hear “productive summer,” their minds jump straight to jam-packed calendars, color-coded to-do lists, and a looming sense of we’re not doing enough. But that’s not what this season needs to be.

The goal isn’t to fill every moment. The goal is to use time purposefully.

So let’s shift the definition.

Productivity this summer should look like three things:

Exploration – Trying something new, even if it’s small. Momentum – Making progress toward future goals, even if the path isn’t totally clear yet. Restoration – Refueling emotionally, mentally, and physically for the busy year ahead.

You can even use those three as a simple check-in tool. Ask yourself:

“This week, did we create space for our teen to explore, move forward, and rest?”

That could mean taking on a summer job (momentum), starting a journaling habit or weekend hikes (restoration), or watching documentary series on careers they’ve never considered (exploration).

No, it’s not all résumé material. But that’s the point. The most meaningful college prep doesn’t always look like college prep. It looks like a teen discovering what excites them, where they thrive, and what they’re curious to learn more about. That’s the stuff that fuels strong essays, confident applications, and, most importantly, a student who’s ready to own their journey.

The best part? When you take the pressure off doing everything, they’re more likely to do the right things. Let “productive” flex a little, and you just might find this summer becomes the most valuable one yet.

2. Plant the Seed—and Let It Grow Naturally

Here’s the deal: asking your teen to “sit down and brainstorm summer goals” might go over like a lead balloon. Teens don’t always respond well to structured sit-downs, especially when it sounds like homework in disguise. Instead, try this: start the conversation from a different angle.

You’re on a walk. In the car. Making pancakes. That’s your opening.

Say something like:

“Hey, I read this column about how summer can be a chance to try stuff out, not just for college, but to figure out what makes you tick. If you had total freedom, no grades, no pressure, what would you want to do?”

Then stop talking. Let the question breathe.

What you’re doing is planting a seed. You’re not demanding a plan; you’re inviting curiosity. Maybe nothing comes of it right away, but don’t underestimate how much teens process beneath the surface. Give it a day or two. Circle back casually. Mention a camp, a job someone they know just landed, or an opportunity you saw online.

Think of it like leaving breadcrumbs. Small comments that point toward possibility. When they pick up the trail and say, “Hey, what if I looked into…,” that’s when you know the idea took root.

And here’s the magic: when the motivation feels like it comes from them, the buy-in is ten times stronger.

3. Explore Interests through Action

Let’s be real, college admissions love depth, not just busy resumes. So help your teen explore their interests in the real world:

Internships : Know a family friend in a career field they’re curious about? Reach out. Even shadowing for a week can ignite ideas.



: Know a family friend in a career field they’re curious about? Reach out. Even shadowing for a week can ignite ideas. Jobs : A summer job builds more than a paycheck; it builds work ethic, communication skills, and time management (all gold on an application).



: A summer job builds more than a paycheck; it builds work ethic, communication skills, and time management (all gold on an application). Volunteering: Find a cause they care about, such as a local food bank, camp, or animal shelter, that aligns with their values. Consistency matters more than prestige.

Think of it this way: You’re not just helping them check boxes. You’re helping them discover who they’re becoming.

4. Visit Campuses—Even if Just a Few

No need to turn summer into a roadshow, but a few key visits can spark clarity. Pick 2-3 colleges within driving distance. Walk the campus. Sit in the coffee shop. Let your teen picture themselves in that space.

Pro Tip: Don’t just book the info session and bolt. Grab a meal on campus. Talk to current students. Some students stay on campus during the summer, so ask them about their experience. Those “in-between” moments are the best insightful nuggets.

5. Ease into Essay Brainstorming (Yes, Even in Summer)

The college essay doesn’t have to be a stress fest, but it can sneak up on students if they wait too long to get started. Summer is actually the perfect time to dip a toe in without the pressure of deadlines or schoolwork swirling in the background.

Encourage your teen to think about moments that have shaped them, like their experiences, values, and even quirks that make them them. Maybe they keep a note on their phone of story ideas, or perhaps, they map it out with a close friend. No need to force it. Just get the wheels turning.

And if they want a little structure to help them get going, I’m running a College Essay Booster Workshop at the end of this month and again in July. It’s designed to help students brainstorm and organize their thoughts in a way that feels natural and personal. Totally optional, but for students who like a guided push, it can be a great jumpstart.

Bottom line? Getting started early means more confidence and less panic when applications open up. Even one solid idea this summer can make all the difference.

6. Make Space for Rest (Seriously)

Recharge isn’t a luxury, it’s a necessity. Let your teen sleep in a little. Let them go on that last-minute beach trip. Their brain needs breathing room to make all those connections we’re hoping for.

This balance between activity and rest is what creates a summer that’s both joyful and transformational.

Final Thought: You’re the Guide, Not the Driver

Your role? Think mentor, not manager. Ask questions, offer structure, then step back and let your teen take the wheel. Growth happens in that space between support and independence.

So yes, summer can be a launchpad. But it’s not about doing more. It’s about doing what matters. One intentional step at a time.

You’ve got this, so make it count!

Warmly,

Mark

Mark Cruver is the Founder of Capstone Educational Consultants in Peachtree City, GA. With over 20 years of combined experience in higher education admissions and independent practice, providing individualized college, career, and essay advising, Mark has assisted hundreds of students and families with their college admissions decisions as one of only six Certified Educational Planners in Georgia. For more information, email Mark at [email protected]—he will be happy to help!