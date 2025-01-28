Public Notice – Siren Test

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services will be conducting an outdoor warning siren test on Wednesday, February 5th. At approximately 09:00 a.m., Fayette County will conduct an audible test of the sirens. THIS IS ONLY A TEST. If severe weather threatens on the day of the test, it will be postponed until Friday, February 7th. Please do not call 911 in reference to this test. Call 911 only in the event of an actual emergency.

For severe weather preparedness suggestions, please go to the following website: www.ready.gov