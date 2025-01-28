Carol Lynn Hyde Harris, 73

Carol Lynn Hyde Harris passed away peacefully in the early hours on Sunday, January 19, 2025.
Lynn was born to Mary and Lyle Hyde, Sr., in 1951 in Wilmington, Delaware, and grew up in Marietta, Georgia, where she attended Sprayberry High School. Lynn loved high school and maintained close relationships from that time. Upon graduation, Lynn studied to become an x-ray tech at Grady Hospital and practiced throughout the 70s and 80s. A woman who could play piano by ear and readily elicit laughter in others, Lynn never met a stranger. She cared for all: family, friends, cats, even wild animals. She was a Christian devoted to anyone or anything in need. Lynn is survived by her brother, Lyle (Marianne); son Christopher (Thao); son Matthew (Melanie); niece Jennifer and nephew Jason; grandchildren Haleigh, Payton, Ryan, Noah, May, Ash, Gus, Sarah, and Quinn. Lynn also leaves behind Secret (mother to Payton and Noah) and Theresa Ellis, her best friend from childhood, as well as many other dear friends.
Funeral visitation will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, February 1st, at Parrott’s Funeral Home in Fairburn, Georgia. The service will follow at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Dawson Animal Shelter in Lynn’s name. https://dawsoncountyhumanesociety.org/