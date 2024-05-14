Mrs. Brenda Chester Norris, 83, of Fayetteville, Ga.

Mrs. Brenda Chester Norris, age 83, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at her home.

Brenda was born to Harry and Mildred Chester on April 8, 1941. She attended College Park High School. She and her husband of 62 years, Rendley, were longtime residents of Fayette County.

Mrs. Norris is survived by her husband, Clarence Rendley Norris; her daughter and son-in-law, Christy and Brian Anderson; her grandsons, Taylor Anderson and Ben Anderson; her son and daughter-in-law, Brian and Poo Norris; her granddaughter and her husband, Justine and Jeremy Kemp.

Graveside Services will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2024 at Whitestone Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family will accept flowers or memorial donations may be made to Whitestone Baptist Church.

She will be remembered as a kind and deeply caring wife and mother. We are saddened by her passing but happy she is reunited with other loved ones in our Father’s House.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.