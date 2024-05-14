Chuck (Golfer Extraordinaire) Mertz, 79, of Peachtree City, Ga.

Chuck “Golfer Extraordinaire” Mertz, 79, of Peachtree City, Georgia, passed away on May 13, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of birdies, bogeys, and unforgettable memories on the greens.

Born on January 17, 1945, in Milwaukee, WI, Chuck spent his life charming everyone he met with his infectious smile and love for the game of golf. Golf wasn’t just a hobby for Chuck; it was a way of life. Whether he was teeing off at dawn or perfecting his swing in the living room, Chuck’s passion for the sport knew no bounds.

In addition to his dedication to golf, Chuck found joy in cheering on his beloved Atlanta Braves, relishing spicy food that set his taste buds on fire, and above all, spending quality time with his cherished wife, children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Chuck is survived by his wife Jeanne, children Tom (Melanie) and Matt (Angelique) and Susan, grandchildren Sammie, Jack, Nick, Vivienne, and Coleman, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.

Chuck is reunited in heaven with his parents, Martin and Emily Mertz, and his brother Dennis Mertz.

A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 2:00 PM, where friends and family will come together to honor and remember the man who brought so much joy and laughter to their lives.

May Chuck’s spirit continue to inspire us all to live each day with the same enthusiasm and zest that he approached every round of golf. Rest in peace, Chuck — may the fairways always be green and the hole-in-ones plentiful.

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.

Mowell Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Peachtree City, www.mowells.com