Peachtree City Police Beat: Drunk non-robber gets jail, teens nabbed for drive-by water balloon assaults

A drunken phony robber, mischief on golf carts and an abandoned stolen gun are among what police in Peachtree City encountered over the weekend, according to various police reports.

An officer responded April 21 at about 7:05 p.m. to a hold-up alarm at Elite Liquor & Wine in Georgian Park. The store clerk and another witness reported that an intoxicated man had come into the store with a bag, which he placed on the ground before putting his hands in his pockets and then pulling them back out quickly in the shape of guns while shouting something about a robbery.

The man was located outside the store nearby and detained. Raymond Higgins, 53, was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to Fayette County Jail with a hold placed for a warrant service.

A motor vehicle accident with injuries in the area of Aberdeen Parkway was reported April 22 between midnight and 3 a.m. An officer gave aid to a passenger who had fallen out of a golf cart.

Once emergency personnel arrived to give a higher level of care, officers investigated and determined that the driver of the golf cart was under the influence of alcohol. The driver was taken to Fayette County Jail without incident. Reports indicate that Alissa Parker, 37, was also charged with driving on a closed road.

A local resident who was walking her dog made an unusual discovery. She called police and met with officers on the multi-use path behind Wendy’s April 22 at about 3 p.m. to tell them that while walking along the creek she noticed a handgun in the water. That gun by secured by police and found to be stolen out of a case in Mississippi.

Another resident called police after being pelted by water balloons thrown from a golf cart. This happened April 23 at around 6:30 p.m. The complainant showed officers a red swollen spot on the side of his neck where he was struck. A short time later, police located the two offenders on the golf cart. Tanner Spalding and Hayden Fritts, both 18, were charged with disorderly conduct