Pre-K spots available at some Fayette elementary schools

The Fayette County Public School System’s state-funded Bright from the Start Pre-K program currently has openings for the 2020-2021 school at seven of its elementary schools.
The following schools have openings:
Cleveland Elementary: 770-716-3905
Fayetteville Elementary: 770-460-3560
Inman Elementary: 770-460-3565
North Fayette Elementary: 770-460-3570
Peachtree City Elementary: 770-631-3250
Sara Harp Elementary: 770-716-3910
Spring Hill Elementary: 770-460-3432
Families interested in registering their child for pre-kindergarten should contact the front office staff at these schools for details on the registration process.