Pre-K spots available at some Fayette elementary schools

By
The Citizen
-
0
279

The Fayette County Public School System’s state-funded Bright from the Start Pre-K program currently has openings for the 2020-2021 school at seven of its elementary schools.

The following schools have openings:

Cleveland Elementary: 770-716-3905

Fayetteville Elementary: 770-460-3560

Inman Elementary: 770-460-3565

North Fayette Elementary: 770-460-3570

Peachtree City Elementary: 770-631-3250

Sara Harp Elementary: 770-716-3910

Spring Hill Elementary: 770-460-3432 

Families interested in registering their child for pre-kindergarten should contact the front office staff at these schools for details on the registration process.