Fayette leads the state in highest Census 2020 response rate

Fayette County currently has highest Census 2020 response rate of any county in Georgia, with local census officials asking that everyone who has not participated do so.

According to the Census 2020 website for census response rates, as of Aug. 21, Fayette County has the highest return rate of any county in the state of Georgia, said local Fayette County Complete Count Committee member Pete Frisina, noting that Fayette County has a total return rate of 75.3 percent.

Frisina said data indicated that Peachtree City, Tyrone and Woolsey are in the Top 10 cities responding.

The Fayette Census Complete Count Committee requests that citizens answer their census questionnaire before Sept. 30 so Fayette County can maintain its lead in the state.

Residents are asked to complete the Census 2020 form received in the mail or take the census online at www.my2020census.gov

The Census Bureau sent the census notices out to each household in the middle of March.

April 1 was “Fayette Census Day” as proclaimed by the Fayette County Board of Commissioners at their Feb. 27 meeting.