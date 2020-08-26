Overdose awareness day to be observed in Fayetteville

International Overdose Awareness Day will be observed on Aug. 31, with the availability of those wanting to place a ribbon on the memorial tree at the gazebo in downtown Fayetteville able to do so between Aug. 29-31.

Drug Free Fayette Communications Manager Miriam Shakeel said Aug. 31 is International Overdose Awareness Day.

“This day is a great opportunity to spread awareness on Substance Use Disorder/Addiction by showing love, understanding and compassion,” Shakeel said.

There are over 25 million individuals from all walks of life in recovery and there are approximately 70,000 individuals that overdose each year. One person dies every eight minutes in the nation due to an overdose. That is almost 200 people every day. We all know someone who has been affected by addiction at some point in their lives, Shakeel explained.

Shakeel said due to Covid-19, Drug Free Fayette will be honoring International Overdose Awareness Day this year a little differently from last year. The public is invited to tie a ribbon to the memorial tree at the gazebo on the square located at 140 Stonewall Avenue West in Fayetteville.

“Please stop by the Memorial Tree any time between Aug. 29–31 to add your loved one’s name to the Memorial Tree that was planted at last year’s International Overdose Awareness Day event,” said Shakeel. “We will have blank purple ribbons tied to the tree. Sharpies will be available or you can bring your own. We ask that you take a photo and post it on the Drug Free Fayette and International Overdose Awareness Day Facebook page with the #IOAD2020.”

Commenting on the issues addiction issues, therapist Jimmy Younis said, “The disease of addiction does not discriminate and affects all communities. It’s incredibly powerful when our community demonstrates its support to the families affected by this disease nationwide through supporting those affected closest to home.”