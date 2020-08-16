Peachtree City American Legion Post 50 donates to Midwest Food Bank

American Legion Post 50, of Peachtree City, donated $500 in support of the Midwest Food Bank. This donation was in line with our post support to our community during the current Covid-19 environment. Pictured here are Will Garner (on the left), the Executive Director of Midwest Food Bank – Georgia and Leigh Blood (on the right), Past Commander, American Legion Post 50 of Peachtree City. Note the masks and social distancing using a check-holding stick during the donation. The Midwest Food Bank, has a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, serves as a central distribution center support over 320 other food bank partners located in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia. Their website is www.Midwestfoodbank.org. For more information about American Legion Post 50 click here.