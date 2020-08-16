American Legion Post 105 presents burial flag

As is their tradition, the Legionnaires of Fayette County Post 105 presented a flag display box for the burial flag of Fayetteville resident Joe Saccavino, 73, US Army veteran of the Vietnam era and member of Post 105 who recently passed away. Shown during the presentation to his widow are Melodie Parks, Post Chaplain, left, Toni Saccavino, Dave Niebes, Post Director, and Bill Kempf, Post Commander. American Legion Post 105 is the oldest veterans organization in Fayette County and meets at the historic Log Cabin in Fayetteville the second Monday of every month. Photo/Dave Niebes.