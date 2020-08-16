HelloFresh to bring 750 jobs to Coweta

Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Aug. 10 announced that America’s leading meal kit company, HelloFresh, will establish their first Southeastern U. S. distribution facility on International Parkway in Newnan, bringing more than 750 jobs to Coweta County.

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of our state’s valuable relationship with Germany, and it is a pleasure to welcome the largest meal kit service in the U.S. to the Peach State,” said Kemp. “I’m confident Newnan’s central location and our state’s unparalleled, rapidly growing logistics network will serve HelloFresh well as they invest in Georgia and bring jobs to the hardworking people of Coweta County.”

Headquartered in Berlin, HelloFresh is the largest meal kit provider in the United States. In 2019, HelloFresh delivered more than 281 million meals to customers in thirteen countries and across three continents, Kemp said.

The 208,930-square-foot Newnan facility, located at 510 International Park, will help HelloFresh serve both their HelloFresh and “EveryPlate” customers across the Southeast.

“We are excited to make Newnan the newest home for HelloFresh’s rapidly growing U.S. operations,” said Uwe Voss, CEO of HelloFresh U.S. “This new distribution center supports HelloFresh’s long-term growth plans and allows us to serve even more customers with fresh, delicious recipes delivered right to their doorsteps.”

HelloFresh will bring hundreds of jobs to the local community, including meal distribution and assembly positions along with associate, lead, supervisor and management opportunities.

Those interested in career opportunities with HelloFresh are encouraged to visit hellofresh.com/careers/locations/us for additional information.

“We are excited that HelloFresh, the nation’s largest meal kit delivery service, has chosen to locate in Coweta County. Their capital investment will strengthen our local economy and the addition of good jobs will create economic opportunity for our residents and neighboring communities,” said Trae Westmoreland, president of the Coweta County Development Authority. “We look forward to having HelloFresh as a valued corporate citizen as Coweta continues to thrive. We also want to thank the Georgia Department of Economic Development, Metro Atlanta Chamber, Georgia EMC, and the Rooker Company for their continued economic development partnerships with Coweta County.”

Project Manager Alex Jones represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce division on this competitive project in partnership with the Coweta County Development Authority, Metro Atlanta Chamber, and the Georgia Electric Membership Cooperative.

“We are thrilled that HelloFresh chose Coweta County for its Southeastern U.S. facility and appreciate our partners at the Metro Atlanta Chamber and in Coweta County for their support in this project,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “As we continue to work together to fight COVID-19 and put Georgians back to work, our strong international economic relationships are more important than ever. Even in this unprecedented time, Georgia’s competitive advantage in infrastructure, workforce training and education, and technology – along with our pro-business climate and quality of life – is driving the attraction of foreign investments. We look forward to being a part of HelloFresh’s long-term success in Georgia.”