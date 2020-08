Quality Inn in Fayetteville will host a Live Jam Session Sunday, Aug. 16. The outdoor open mic jam will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. outdoors in the garden at Quality Inn at 140 E. Lanier Avenue.

Bring your own mic sock and plan to plug in and jam!

CDC guidelines will be enforced. Masks and social distancing are required.

For more information, call 770-837-7067.

(This event was originally scheduled for Saturday but has been rescheduled due to expected rain.)