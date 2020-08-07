Peachtree City, GA. August 6, 2020 – For the third year in a row, Solvere Living, a management operations senior living company, has been awarded certification by Great Place to Work (GPTW), a global institute that measures high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Heritage of Peachtree located in Peachtree City is operated and managed by Solvere Living.

“This is an important distinction for us and we’re proud to be part of the Solvere Living family,” said Wanda Khayat, general manager, at Heritage of Peachtree “I encouraged team members to take the confidential survey because the invaluable insights will help us build an even better workplace culture.”

GPTW leverages 30 years of research to quantify the current state of each company’s workplace and then shows how it compares to Fortune 100 best workplace companies worldwide. This year, the areas Solvere Living team members scored the highest in:

90% agreed “My work has special meaning: this is not “just a job.”

86% agreed “I feel I make a difference here.”

85% agreed “When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.”

“The third-year certification is important to us because we want team members to have a sense of value, trust in us and are treated fairly,” said Kristin Ward, CEO, Solvere Living. “We know that when team members have a sense of purpose, it’s also reflected in the customer service for residents and families.”

About Heritage of Peachtree

Located in Peachtree City, Heritage of Peachtree provides the caring support needed. Heritage residents vary from completely independent to higher levels of assisted care, and everything in between. Each resident is treated as an individual with respect for their privacy and individuality. Heritage of Peachtree has cared for residents since 1996. Over the years, Heritage of Peachtree has gained a reputation for exceptional customer service and a sincere love and concern shown to each resident.

Learn more at heritageofpeachtree.com, Facebook and Instagram.

About Solutions Advisors Group (parent company of Solvere Living)

Formed in 2009, Solutions Advisors Group is a group of companies providing comprehensive consulting and operations management expertise for the senior living and active adult sectors. With offices in St. Petersburg, Fla., and Richmond, Va., the three companies are:

Solvere Living – senior living, active adult operations management company.

Solutions Advisors – marketing, creative, and sales consulting agency.

SA Digital – full-service digital marketing agency.

Learn more at SolvereLiving.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through its certification programs, Great Place to Work recognizes outstanding workplace cultures and produces the annual Fortune “100 Best Companies to Work For®” and Great Place to Work Best Workplaces lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small & Medium Companies, industries and, internationally, countries and regions.

Learn more at Greatplacetowork.com.