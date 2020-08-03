Fayette long-term care facilities report no new cases, 4 recoveries

Long-term care facilities in Fayette County experiencing Covid-19 cases showed no new cases in the July 31 report by Ga. Department of Community Health (DCH). The report also showed four new resident recoveries from the virus.

The new recoveries came at Heartis Fayetteville, with three more recoveries, and at Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City, with one new recovery.

DCH since the initial days of the pandemic has tracked facilities statewide with one or more cases among residents and staff and the number of resident deaths and recoveries.

The July 31 update showed seven Fayette County facilities with a total of 86 residents testing positive since the pandemic began, along with 19 resident deaths, 38 staff testing positive and 28 residents having recovered.

Covid-19 cases in long-term care facilities statewide in the July 31 report showed the virus in 606 facilities. Of those, there were 9,863 residents testing positive, 1,632 resident deaths, 4,954 staff testing positive and 5,987 residents recovered.

As of July 31, and across all population demographics, Georgia has seen 186,352 confirmed Covid-19-positive cases and 3,752 deaths.

Statewide, resident deaths in long-term care facilities now accounts for approximately 43.5 percent of all confirmed deaths from Covid-19, down from 45.2 percent on July 28 percent and down from 46.2 percent on July 21.

The DCH data pertaining to Fayette County for July 31, and reflecting numbers since the pandemic began, showed:

– Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City has 104 residents, with 20 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, 12 staff testing positive and 16 residents recovered.

– Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City has 56 residents, with three residents testing positive, four staff testing positive and three residents recovered.

– Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care in Peachtree City has 59 residents, with three residents and three staff testing positive, and two residents recovered.

– Condor Health Lafayette in Fayetteville has 107 residents, with 48 residents testing positive, 11 resident deaths and 11 staff testing positive.

– Gardens of Fayetteville has 29 residents, with four residents testing positive, two resident deaths and one resident recovered.

– Heartis Fayetteville has 93 residents, with 11 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, eight staff testing positive and six residents recovered.

– Hope Center Memory Care in Fayetteville has 64 residents, with one staff testing positive.