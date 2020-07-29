DOT releases Hwy. 54E improvement plans in Fayetteville

Plans by the Ga. Department of Transportation (DOT) are in place to make improvements at three intersections along Ga. Highway 54 East in Fayetteville once state funds become available.

Presented at the July 16 meeting of the Fayetteville City Council, the DOT traffic study along Hwy. 54 East included intersections at Booker Avenue, Autumn Glen Circle/Rosewood Circle, Cobblestone Boulevard/Weatherly Drive, Knight Way, Robinson Drive and Callaway Road.

Though the study showed that none of the intersections met the conditions for a traffic signal, three of the intersections did qualify for an RCUT (Reduced Conflict U-Turn) improvement.

The cost of each RCUT is projected at $80,000, with the installations coming once funds are available, DOT said. It was noted that DOT will fund the entire cost of the intersection improvements.

RCUTS will eventually be installed at the intersections with Autumn Glen Circle/Rosewood Drive, Cobblestone Boulevard/Weatherly Drive and at Knight Way.

The three intersections receiving the RCUT improvement were determined to be in need of improvement based on information gathered and analyses conducted, DOT said.

City Council members asked, and DOT agreed, to explore additional pedestrian access across Hwy. 54 East at the Cobblestone Boulevard/Weatherly Drive intersection.

Addressing the three remaining intersections for which no improvement is warranted, DOT said:

Booker Avenue – There was one correctable crash reported for the 5-year period. This intersection does not meet signal warrants, and given the projected volumes on the minor approach, this intersection operates efficiently as existing. We conclude that this intersection continues to operate with the current conventional (minor stop) control method.

Robinson Drive – There was one correctable crash reported for the 5-year period. This intersection does not meet signal warrants. Based on evidence of commercial truck traffic, U-turn truck aprons would be a necessary accommodation if an RCUT was implemented. There are no suitable locations to implement the required U-turn treatment. We conclude that this intersection continues to operate with the conventional (minor stop) control method.

Callaway Road – Only 22 percent of the collisions at this intersection are correctable by implementing an RCUT intersection. This intersection does not meet signal warrants. Based upon current and projected operation, we conclude that this intersection continues to operate with the current conventional (minor stop) control method.