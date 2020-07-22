Whitewater graduate Liam Jones awarded American Legion scholarship

Each year, the Department of Georgia of the American Legion awards $1,000 scholarships to the children and grandchildren of Legionnaires graduating from high school in the state.

This year, Liam Jones, a Whitewater High School graduate in the Class of 2020, has been awarded one of these scholarships, said American Legion Post 105 Scholarship Committee Chairman David Niebes.

Liam plans to attend Georgia Tech and study Computer Science.

Liam recently accepted the scholarship in a ceremony at the historic Log Cabin in downtown Fayetteville. Among those attending were Niebes and George Knight, member of Fayette County Post 105 and Liam’s grandfather.

Post 105 is oldest military veterans’ organization in Fayette County and meets the second Monday evening of each month.