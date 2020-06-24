Southland Covid-19 death toll now at 3

The report of a second resident death among long-term care facilities in Fayette County in more than a week came with the June 23 update by the Ga. Department of Community Health (DCH).

The total number of Fayette nursing home deaths now stands at seven. The new death came at Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City, where there now have been three resident deaths from Covid-19, along with 20 residents — one-fifth of the home’s population — testing positive and eight staff testing positive.

DCH tracks facilities statewide with one or more cases among residents and staff and the number of resident deaths and recoveries.

The June 23 update showed seven of Fayette County’s long-term care facilities with a total of 28 residents testing positive, seven resident deaths, 20 staff testing positive and four residents recovered.

With Covid-19 now present in 451 long-term care facilities statewide, an increase of 17 facilities since June 19, the June 23 report showed increases to 6,746 residents testing positive, 1,214 resident deaths, 3,021 staff testing positive for the virus and 4,002 residents having recovered.

As of June 23, and across all population demographics, Georgia has seen 67,675 confirmed Covid-19-positive cases and 2,687 deaths.

Statewide, resident deaths in long-term care facilities now accounts for approximately 45.1 percent of all confirmed deaths from Covid-19. Even with the local increases, the numbers at facilities in Fayette County have held relatively steady for weeks compared to the increases statewide.

The DCH data pertaining to Fayette County for June 19 shows:

• Southland Health and Rehabilitation in Peachtree City has 100 residents, with 20 residents testing positive, three resident deaths, eight staff testing positive and two residents recovered.

• Arbor Terrace in Peachtree City has 55 residents, with one resident testing positive and two staff testing positive.

• Ashley Glen Senior Living and Memory Care in Peachtree City has 56 residents, with three residents and two staff testing positive, and two residents recovered.

• Condor Health Lafayette in Fayetteville has 134 residents, with one staff testing positive.

• Gardens of Fayetteville has 30 residents, with two residents testing positive, two resident deaths and five staff testing positive.

• Heartis Fayetteville has 94 residents, with two residents testing positive, two resident deaths and two staff testing positive.

• Hope Center Memory Care in Fayetteville has 64 residents, with one staff testing positive.