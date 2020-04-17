April 17 pandemic report: Fayette cases at 133, deaths at 5; state deaths at 650, fatality rate of 3.78%

Georgia tallies 17,194 cases, 3,324 hospitalizations, 19.33% of all cases —
Here’s the Covid-19 pandemic report from the Georgia Department of Public Health for midday, April 17.
Total test-confirmed cases statewide: 17,194, which is 1,740 more than the previous day’s total of 15,454, an increase of 11.2%. Only 2 of Georgia’s 159 counties are not reporting any coronavirus cases: Glascock and Taliaferro.
Statewide deaths: 650, an increase of 66 fatalities over the previous day’s total of 584, which is 11.3% higher than the report one day earlier.
State Covid-19 death rate: 3.78% of all confirmed cases reported, still under 4 deaths for every 100 confirmed cases.
Fayette County: Confirmed infections — 133 cases (10 more than the previous day’s 123 or 8.1%) with 5 deaths (no breakout of how many in hospital). Deaths: 3 males, ages 79, 83, and 73, all with underlying conditions; 2 females, age 77 with underlying condition, and age 85 with unknown underlying conditions. Fayette’s confirmed case rate: 117.2 cases per 100,000 persons. #27 in DPH ranking of most coronavirus cases.
Coweta County: Confirmed infections — 149 (10 more than previous day’s 139 or 7.1% more) with 3 deaths (no breakout of how many in hospital). Coweta’s confirmed case rate: 99.5 cases per 100,000 persons. #24 in DPH ranking of most coronavirus cases.
Hospitalized: 3,324 in hospital beds statewide, which is 19.33% of the total confirmed cases to date, compared to 3,040 in hospitals one day earlier, an increase of 284 newly hospitalized patients (increase of 9.3% over the previous day) across the state of Georgia. No breakdown by county provided.
Total coronavirus tests: 71,684 by private and state labs, which represents 3,799 (5.5%) more tests than the 67,885 tests in the previous day. Note: State labs ran 4,616 tests, while commercial labs ran 67,068.
Total positive tests: 17,194 confirmations so far with all testing from both commercial and state labs, a positive confirmation rate of 23.9% of the total tests administered. Roughly 1 out of every 4 tests administered comes back with a positive reading on the presence of coronavirus, meaning 3 out of 4 persons tested had no sign of the coronavirus.
Covid-19 in neighboring counties
Fulton — 2,025 cases, 73 deaths; Clayton — 491 cases, 14 deaths; Henry — 344 cases, 5 deaths; Coweta — 149 cases, 3 deaths; Fayette — 133 cases, 5 deaths; Spalding — 119 cases, 5 deaths.
Here’s what the raw numbers of new hospital patients across the state of Georgia and the corresponding rates of hospitalization increase day over day look like:
• March 26 — 79 new patients, 20% increase over previous 24-hour period
• March 27 — 93 new patients, 19.9% increase over previous 24-hour period
• March 28 — 51 new patients, 9% increase over previous 24-hour period
• March 29 — 49 new patients, 7.9% increase over previous 24-hour period
• March 30 — 41 new patients, 6.1% increase over previous 24-hour period
• March 31 — 111 new patients, 15.7% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 1 — 134 new patients, 16.3% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 2 — 104 new patients, 10.9% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 3 — 102 new patients, 9.6% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 4 — 81 new patients, 6.9% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 5 — 44 new patients, 3.5% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 6 — 48 new patients, 3.8% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 7 — 442 new patients, 33.1% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 8 — 206 new patients, 11.6% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 9 — 179 new patients, 9% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 10 — 192 new patients, 8.8% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 11 — 128 new patients, 5.4% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 12 — 26 new patients, 1% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 13 — 81 new patients, 3.29% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 14 — 183 new patients, 7% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 15 — 153 new patients, 5.5% increase over previous 24-hour period
• April 16 — 118 new patients, 4% increase over previous day’s report
• April 17 — 284 new patients, 9.3% increase over previous day’s report
Confirmed cases by age group: Age 0-17 — 1%; age 18-59 — 61%; age 60+ — 34%; age unknown — 4%
Confirmed cases by sex: Female — 54%; male — 44%; unknown — 2%
Below is the daily progression of reported Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Fayette County:
March 9 — 1 case, no deaths
March 13 — 5 cases, no deaths
March 17 — 5 cases, no deaths
March 19 — 9 cases, no deaths
March 20 — 9 cases, 1 death (male, 83, other medical conditions)
March 22 — 9 cases, 1 death
March 23 — 10 cases, 1 death
March 24 — 12 cases, 1 death.
March 25 — 12 cases, 1 death
March 26 — 14 cases, 2 deaths (no new details provided)
March 27 — 19 cases, 2 deaths
March 28 — 25 cases, 2 deaths
March 29 — 26 cases, 3 deaths (male, 83; male, 79; female, 77; all with underlying medical conditions)
March 30 — 32 cases, 3 deaths
March 31 — 44 cases, 4 deaths (female, 51, NO underlying medical condition)
April 1 — 48 cases, 4 deaths
April 2 — 52 cases, 4 deaths
April 3 — 58 cases, 4 deaths
April 4 — 62 cases, 4 deaths
April 5 — 67 cases, 4 deaths
April 6 — 74 cases, 4 deaths
April 7 — 79 cases, 4 deaths
April 8 — 85 cases, 4 deaths
April 9 — 89 cases, 3 deaths (one fewer than reported earlier, no explanation given by DPH, though likely a reclassification of cause of death of one person)
April 10 — 92 cases, 4 deaths (subtraction yesterday and addition today unexplained by DPH)
April 11 — 94 cases (#26 in state), 4 deaths
April 12 — 99 cases (#26 in state), 4 deaths
April 13 —105 cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths
April 14 — 112 cases, (#27 in state), 5 deaths
April 15 — 120 cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths
April 16 — 123 cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths
April 17 — 133 cases (#27 in state), 5 deaths
No way the fatality rate is that high….not everyone is tested…typical media narrative.
These are the figures that are available. Who’s fault is it that there is no widespread testing?