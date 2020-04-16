April 16 pandemic report: Fayette cases at 123; state deaths at 584

Georgia tallies 15,454 cases, fatality rate of 3.78%, 3,040 hospitalizations —

Here’s the Covid-19 pandemic report from the Georgia Department of Public Health for midday, April 16.

Total test-confirmed cases statewide: 15,454, which is 467 more than the previous day’s total of 14,987, an increase of 3.1%. Only 2 of Georgia’s 159 counties are not reporting any coronavirus cases: Glascock and Taliaferro.

Statewide deaths: 584, an increase of 32 fatalities over the previous day’s total of 552, which is 5.7% higher than the report one day earlier.

State Covid-19 death rate: 3.78% of all confirmed cases reported, still under 4 deaths for every 100 confirmed cases.

Fayette County: Confirmed infections — 123 (3 more than the previous day’s 120 or 2.5%) with 5 deaths (no breakout of how many in hospital). Deaths: 3 males, ages 79, 83, and 73, all with underlying conditions; 2 females, age 77 with underlying condition, and age 85 with unknown underlying conditions. Fayette’s confirmed case rate: 108.4 cases per 100,000 persons. #26 in DPH ranking of most coronavirus cases.

Coweta County: Confirmed infections — 139 (3 more than previous day’s 136 or 2.2% more) with 3 deaths (no breakout of how many in hospital). Coweta’s confirmed case rate: 92.9 cases per 100,000 persons. #22 in DPH ranking of most coronavirus cases.

Hospitalized: 3,040 in hospital beds statewide, which is 19.67% of the total confirmed cases to date, compared to 2,922 in hospitals one day earlier, an increase of 118 newly hospitalized patients (increase of 4% over the previous day) across the state of Georgia. No breakdown by county provided.

Total coronavirus tests: 67,885 by private and state labs, which represents 3,795 (5.9%) more tests than the 64,090 tests in the previous day. Note: State labs ran 4,358 tests, while commercial labs ran 63,527.

Total positive tests: 15,454 confirmations so far with all testing from both commercial and state labs, a positive confirmation rate of 22.7% of the total tests administered. Roughly 1 out of every 4 tests administered comes back with a positive reading on the presence of coronavirus, meaning 3 out of 4 persons tested had no sign of the coronavirus.

Covid-19 in neighboring counties

Fulton — 1,918 cases, 62 deaths; Clayton — 462 cases, 13 deaths; Henry — 329 cases, 5 deaths; Coweta — 139 cases, 3 deaths; Fayette — 123 cases, 5 deaths; Spalding — 97 cases, 5 deaths.

Here’s what the raw numbers of new hospital patients across the state of Georgia and the corresponding rates of hospitalization increase day over day look like:

• March 26 — 79 new patients, 20% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 27 — 93 new patients, 19.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 28 — 51 new patients, 9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 29 — 49 new patients, 7.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 30 — 41 new patients, 6.1% increase over previous 24-hour period

• March 31 — 111 new patients, 15.7% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 1 — 134 new patients, 16.3% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 2 — 104 new patients, 10.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 3 — 102 new patients, 9.6% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 4 — 81 new patients, 6.9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 5 — 44 new patients, 3.5% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 6 — 48 new patients, 3.8% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 7 — 442 new patients, 33.1% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 8 — 206 new patients, 11.6% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 9 — 179 new patients, 9% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 10 — 192 new patients, 8.8% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 11 — 128 new patients, 5.4% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 12 — 26 new patients, 1% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 13 — 81 new patients, 3.29% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 14 — 183 new patients, 7% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 15 — 153 new patients, 5.5% increase over previous 24-hour period

• April 16 — 118 new patients, 4% increase over previous day’s report

Confirmed cases by age group: Age 0-17 — 1%; age 18-59 — 60%; age 60+ — 35%; age unknown — 4%

Confirmed cases by sex: Female — 54%; male — 44%; unknown — 2%

Below is the daily progression of reported Covid-19 cases and fatalities in Fayette County:

March 9 — 1 case, no deaths

March 13 — 5 cases, no deaths

March 17 — 5 cases, no deaths

March 19 — 9 cases, no deaths

March 20 — 9 cases, 1 death (male, 83, other medical conditions)

March 22 — 9 cases, 1 death

March 23 — 10 cases, 1 death

March 24 — 12 cases, 1 death.

March 25 — 12 cases, 1 death

March 26 — 14 cases, 2 deaths (no new details provided)

March 27 — 19 cases, 2 deaths

March 28 — 25 cases, 2 deaths

March 29 — 26 cases, 3 deaths (male, 83; male, 79; female, 77; all with underlying medical conditions)

March 30 — 32 cases, 3 deaths

March 31 — 44 cases, 4 deaths (female, 51, NO underlying medical condition)

April 1 — 48 cases, 4 deaths

April 2 — 52 cases, 4 deaths

April 3 — 58 cases, 4 deaths

April 4 — 62 cases, 4 deaths

April 5 — 67 cases, 4 deaths

April 6 — 74 cases, 4 deaths

April 7 — 79 cases, 4 deaths

April 8 — 85 cases, 4 deaths

April 9 — 89 cases, 3 deaths (one fewer than reported earlier, no explanation given by DPH, though likely a reclassification of cause of death of one person)

April 10 — 92 cases, 4 deaths (subtraction yesterday and addition today unexplained by DPH)

April 11 — 94 cases (#26 in state), 4 deaths

April 12 — 99 cases (#26 in state), 4 deaths

April 13 —105 cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths

April 14 — 112 cases, (#27 in state), 5 deaths

April 15 — 120 cases (#26 in state), 5 deaths

April 16 — 123 cases, (#26 in state), 5 deaths