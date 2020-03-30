Jean Rothrock Bloom (Jeannie), 73, of Peachtree City

Jean Rothrock Bloom (Jeannie), 73, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at her home in Peachtree City, GA. She was born on April 12, 1946, in Kansas City, MO, to the late Everett Harrison and Wilma Imogene Rothrock.

Jeannie attended Baker University in Baldwin City, KS, where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and earned a bachelor’s degree in teaching. It was there she met her husband of 51 years, Dean Norris Bloom.

As a result of his military service with the Marines Corps and career with Delta Air Lines, they were blessed to live in many states throughout the US, eventually settling down in Peachtree City in 1978.

Jeannie worked in the Fayette County School system and was an active member of the growing community. A member of St. Andrews Episcopal Church, she enjoyed many years teaching Sunday school and leading the youth group.

In addition, she was an accomplished seamstress and loved to read and run. An amazing cook, Jeannie never missed an opportunity to gather her family and friends together. Everyone was always welcome at her table.

In addition to her husband Dean, she is survived by her two daughters and their spouses, Bill and Amy Bloom Lavinder of Peachtree City, and Jeff and Ann Reuter of Germantown, TN, as well as three grandchildren, Emily Beth Smith of Columbus, GA, AJ Reuter of Fort Drum, NY, Alexander Dean Reuter of Peachtree City, GA and several brothers and sisters.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Due to the current quarantine, services will be postponed until further notice.