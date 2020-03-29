See-thru screens coming to stores’ check-out counters

Local grocery stores, along with Sam’s Club and Costco at Fischer Crossings, have installed plexiglass screens at check-out lines or will be installing them soon. The measures are being put in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It goes without saying that even though grocery outlets are an essential service, they are also as close as anything to ground-zero in times of things like a pandemic. The reason is simple – everyone has to eat. That necessity means that store employees come in contact with hundreds, if not thousands, of people each day and are in need of protection.

Costco at Fischer Crossings has plexiglass installed at check-out lines.

Walmart on March 24 said it has started installing plexiglass barriers (sneeze guards) at pharmacy lanes (both Walmart and Sam’s Club) and will install these guards at the regular Walmart registers over the next 2 to 3 weeks, according to Walmart.

The barriers will also be installed at other Walmart registers in the next three weeks, according to yahoofinance.com

Publix stores will also have plexiglass barriers installed at registers, customer services desks and pharmacies, with those barriers expected to be installed at all stores within the next two weeks, according to www.orlandosentinel.com

The Kroger Co. said it is putting protective barriers at checkout and service counters to help prevent the spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Cincinnati-based Kroger on March 24 said that it has begun installing plexiglass partitions at many cash registers to foster physical distancing, according to supermarketnews.com

Other measures taken by Kroger include modified store operating hours to give associates more time to rest, clean and replenish inventory, and emergency leave guidelines allowing paid time off for associates diagnosed with COVID-19, placed under mandatory quarantine and under self-isolation, as verified by an accredited health care professional, the trade journal said.