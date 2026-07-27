Coweta Schools Proposing Lowest Tax Rate in Metro Atlanta

The Coweta County Board of Education will hold three public hearings for the intent of maintaining the school system’s current 2026 property tax rate at 15.00 mills.

These hearings will be held at the Coweta County Board of Education Office, at 167 Werz Industrial Boulevard in Newnan, on July 28, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. and on August 4, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m..

The local millage rate is the rate applied to local property taxes, which provides the school system with approximately half of its funding for maintenance and operations of the school system.

The Board of Education has reduced local school system millage rates in five of the past seven years, including last year, when it reduced the school maintenance and operation (M&O) tax rate by .41 mills, from 15.41 to 15.00 mills. The board’s property tax millage for bond debt sits at 0.00 mills, since the school system operates without capital project debt.

In addition to lowering property tax rates for all Coweta taxpayers, the board also called last year to increase the school system’s senior citizen homestead tax exemption. That action was approved by local voters last year in a November referendum and will go into effect during this year’s fall tax season.

Senior citizen homeowners 65 and older can take advantage of the homestead exemption by contacting the Coweta County Tax Commissioner’s Office (770-254-2670) and are eligible for full (100 percent) education tax exemption on any primary homestead for citizens 75 years of age and older, tax exemptions for citizens 71 to 74 on the first $100,000 of assessed value of their homestead (up from $85,000 in past years), and tax exemptions for citizens 65 to 70 on the first $75,000 of assessed value of their homestead (up from $60,000 in past years).

Last year’s setting of Coweta’s 15 mill school tax rate was the most recent rate reduction of several since 2019. Coweta’s school system property tax rate was 18.59 mills in FY2019, making the 15.00 mill rate a reduction of 19 percent for local taxpayers since that time. These tax rate reductions also come on top of significant expansions of the school system’s senior tax exemptions in 2020 and again in 2025.

The school system’s current millage rate is the lowest school property tax in Coweta County since 1982, and is the lowest school tax rate in the metropolitan Atlanta area and most of the surrounding West Georgia area. 2024 operational rates for several surrounding or comparable school systems included:

Fayette County Schools – 19.60 mills

Cherokee County Schools – 17.95 mills

Carroll County Schools – 16.259 mills

Forsyth County Schools – 16.62 mills

Troup County Schools – 17.35 mills

Heard County Schools – 14.01 mills

Spalding County Schools – 16.742 mills

Floyd County Schools – 17.13 mills

Henry County Schools – 20.00 mills

Douglas County Schools – 19.50 mills

Fulton County Schools – 17.08 mills

Rockdale County Schools – 21.00 mills

Additional information:

FY2027 Coweta Schools Operational Budget

Coweta County School System Financial History and Information

2026 Tax Rate Press Release

2026 Tax Rate and Hearing Notice

2026 Tax Digest History