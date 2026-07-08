Christian City Celebrated America’s 250th Anniversary with 10th Annual Golf Cart Parade

Patriotic campus tradition honored active senior residents with decorated golf carts, festive activities and Independence Day fun

ATLANTA (July 6, 2026) — Christian City, Atlanta’s 61-year-old nonprofit organization with a multigenerational campus dedicated to active senior living, foster care, transitional living for young adults and more, celebrated America’s 250th anniversary of independence with its 10th annual golf cart parade.

The beloved campus tradition honored Christian City’s active senior residents, who paraded through campus in patriotically decorated golf carts. Following the parade, residents, staff and guests gathered at the Recreation Center for an Independence Day celebration featuring a cookout, cake walk, dunk tank featuring organization leaders and more.

“We love our senior residents, and the parade is a good opportunity to honor them and get everyone outside to mingle and have some all-American fun,” said Chaundra Luckett, Christian City’s executive director of marketing and communications. “We look forward to it every year. It’s a time-honored tradition, and this year is even more special, with the parade’s 10th anniversary falling on America’s 250th anniversary.”

The annual event highlights Christian City’s vibrant senior living community, which is home to more than 80 veterans, and its commitment to helping older adults thrive with maintenance-free living, wellness amenities and engaging programming.

About Christian City, Inc.

Christian City is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit rooted in the belief that everyone deserves a safe place to call home and a community that feels like family.

It was established in 1965 when the first cottage for homeless children opened in south metro Atlanta on 50 acres of donated land. Active senior living homes were soon added, followed by skilled nursing and rehab and assisted living. PruittHealth operates the assisted living and skilled nursing centers on campus, and National Church Residences operates four HUD-supported apartment buildings. Our programs for children and families have expanded to include five distinct areas: residential group homes for children, foster and adoption services, runaway and homeless youth services, support and homes for youth who have aged out of foster care, and building healthy families. Today, more than 1,000 residents, children, youth, and senior adults—live on our 500-acre campus. Through each of its programs, Christian City seeks to extend Christ’s call to love your neighbor.