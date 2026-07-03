Rinnai Encourages Support for the Families Behind America’s Heroes Through Folds of Honor

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. (July 2, 2026) — As Americans celebrate Independence Day, Rinnai America Corporation is encouraging support for Folds of Honor, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members and first responders.

Founded in 2007 by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, Folds of Honor has become one of the nation’s leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to honoring sacrifice through education. By providing life-changing educational scholarships, the organization helps ensure the families of America’s heroes have access to opportunities that can positively impact generations to come.

Since partnering with Folds of Honor in 2018, Rinnai has contributed nearly $600,000 to the organization, helping provide 118 educational scholarships for military families nationwide. Scholarships funded by Rinnai are prioritized to recipients planning to attend a trade or vocational school in an effort to also assist with the growing shortage of skilled labor in the U.S.

“I’m grateful to the outstanding and patriotic team at Rinnai for the longtime support of Folds of Honor and our recipients,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Rinnai understands the importance of an education, and is committed to making a positive impact. The generosity of Rinnai and its customers directly help the spouses and children of American heroes, and demonstrate to these families that their sacrifice and loved ones are not forgotten.”

“What makes Folds of Honor so special is its focus on the families at the heart of its mission,” said Frank Windsor, president of Rinnai America Corporation. “Its reach extends far beyond scholarships and reflects Rinnai’s commitment to creating a healthier way of living.”

To learn more about Folds of Honor or donate in support of military and first responder families, visit foldsofhonor.org.

About Folds of Honor:

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit foldsofhonor.org.

About Rinnai:

Rinnai America Corporation, a subsidiary of Rinnai Corporation in Nagoya, Japan, was established in 1974 and is headquartered in Peachtree City, Georgia. Rinnai Corporation manufactures gas appliances, including tankless water heaters, a wide range of kitchen appliances, and heating and air conditioning units. As the technology leader in its industry, Rinnai is the largest gas appliance manufacturer in Japan and has the highest efficiency of any tankless water heater brand in the United States and Canada. Annual corporate revenues, including those of its subsidiaries, are in excess of $3.3 billion. With a global perspective to create 21st-century products for the home and business, Rinnai Corporation commits itself to safety and Creating a healthier way of living®. For more information about Rinnai’s entire product line, visit www.rinnai.us.

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