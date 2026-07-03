All-American Block Party to Celebrate Park Reopening, America’s 250th

Ellie White-Stevens
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All-American Block Party to Celebrate Park Reopening, America’s 250th

Ellie White-Stevens
Share this Post
Views 417 | Comments 0

Newnan is inviting the community to celebrate the reopening of Greenville Street Park and America’s 250th anniversary with a free All-American Block Party on Saturday, July 18.

The family-friendly event will run from 5–9 p.m. at the newly renovated park and will feature live music, food trucks, activities for all ages, and a community celebration marking the park’s reopening.

Headlining the evening is BTBTE (Better Than Better Than Ezra), a ’90s tribute band that will take the Main Stage at 7 p.m. The group performs hits from bands including Oasis, Matchbox Twenty, Better Than Ezra, and other favorites from the decade.

In addition to the concert, attendees can enjoy a variety of food trucks and family activities throughout the evening as the community gathers to celebrate one of Newnan’s signature public spaces and the nation’s 250th anniversary.

Admission is free.

Additional event details and RSVP information are available on the Newnan Leisure Services Facebook page.

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens

Ellie White-Stevens is the Editor of The Citizen and the Creative Director at Dirt1x. She strategizes and implements better branding, digital marketing, and original ideas to bring her clients bigger profits and save them time.

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