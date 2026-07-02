When Identity Catches Up With The Evidence

“What’s a belief that’s changed for you in the last five years?”

That was the question around the table at this month’s S.E.E.D. dinner.

The evening itself felt almost accidental in the way the best evenings often do. A Montana-inspired tasting menu, a friend’s property, an empty seat filled at the last minute by exactly the right person. The food was exceptional, but it was the conversation that stayed with me.

Because belief is interesting.

Some beliefs are easy to identify. We know our opinions, convictions, traditions, and philosophies. We can usually tell you what we think about the world.

The harder beliefs to identify are the ones we hold about ourselves.

The ones so ingrained that we rarely question them.

I am worthy.

I am creative.

I am enough.

Or perhaps:

I am flawed.

I am not good enough.

I am not quite ready.

I think many of us move between those poles more often than we are able to admit.

Over nearly twenty-five years at Jason Hunter Design, I certainly have.

There have been seasons when confidence came easily and seasons when it felt borrowed. Days when the work felt meaningful and days when it felt like I was simply moving on to the next project before allowing myself to experience any satisfaction from the previous one.

Do the work. Deliver the work. Move on.

That rhythm becomes habit.

But recently, after wrapping up another rescue project, something felt different.

For perhaps the first time in a very long time, I simply felt satisfied.

Not relieved.

Not exhausted.

Satisfied.

So instead of immediately chasing the next thing, I sat with it, and I think I finally stumbled into something I resisted for years: the truth about narrowing your focus.

You become more valuable when you stop trying to become everything.

For years, I knew that intellectually. Like many ideas in business, I could have taught it long before I believed it.

But somewhere between the work itself and our Roundtable Tuesday discussions this week, helping other entrepreneurs work through their own challenges, the belief finally settled into something more permanent.

There are some things we are genuinely built to do. There are some problems we solve particularly well. There are some rooms where our experience makes a difference.

Perhaps confidence is simply allowing ourselves to accept that.

The week itself seemed determined to reinforce the lesson. Five speaking engagements in nine days. Incredible conversations. Wonderful people. Meaningful opportunities. If I’m honest, also the slow accumulation of an overcommitted calendar. By Friday, I could feel it.

Fortunately, the lake has a way of stripping things down to what matters.

Between Friday and Sunday, I finally had enough margin to sit and read. The book I picked up argued that doing fewer things, larger and better, ultimately creates more value than doing many things halfway.

I laughed a little.

Because apparently the universe had decided I needed to hear the same lesson from S.E.E.D., from Roundtable, from client work, from my own calendar, and finally from a book beside the water.

The rest was confirmation.

I’ll be dealing with a dental issue this week, catching my breath a bit, and paying closer attention to where my energy goes. One of the beliefs I’m finally changing is that worth has to be constantly proven.

Maybe experience eventually earns us something else.

The permission to trust what we’ve already built.

The permission to do fewer things.

The permission to finally believe the evidence.

Interested in Joining Us For S.E.E.D.?

If this kind of conversation resonates with you, I’d love to have you join us at a future S.E.E.D. dinner.

S.E.E.D. stands for Select Entrepreneurs Eating Dinner. I’ve been hosting these dinners for nearly ten years, and the details are intentionally kept secret so the conversation can stay natural, agenda-free, and rooted in real connection. Especially now, I notice such an appetite for offline community.

If you’d like to hear about upcoming dinners and receive first access when seats become available, join our mailing list here: https://selectentrepreneurseatingdinner.com/