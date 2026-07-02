Secretary Raffensperger Announces Launch of Safe at Home Program to Protect Domestic Violence Survivors

Atlanta – Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger has announced the launch of Georgia’s Safe at Home Program, an address confidentiality program designed to protect survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, human trafficking, stalking, and other similar crimes by shielding their addresses on public records.

The program provides eligible participants with a substitute address that can be used on most state and local public records, helping prevent abusers from locating survivors through easily accessible public information.

“Every Georgian deserves to feel safe in their own home,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “For far too many survivors, something as simple as a home address can become a tool for those who seek to harm them. The Safe at Home program provides an additional layer of protection, giving survivors greater peace of mind as they begin to rebuild their lives.”

The Georgia Safe at Home Program offers three primary services:

Address Substitution: Participants receive a designated substitute address that can be used in place of their residential address on most state and local public records.

Participants receive a designated substitute address that can be used in place of their residential address on most state and local public records. Mail Forwarding: The Secretary of State’s Office receives participants’ mail and securely forwards it to their confidential residential address.

The Secretary of State’s Office receives participants’ mail and securely forwards it to their confidential residential address. Protected Voter Registration: Participants can safely exercise their right to vote by having their substitute address appear on public voter registration records while remaining assigned to the voting precinct associated with their actual residence.

While the program protects participants’ addresses, its broader mission is to provide survivors with the opportunity to move forward without fear.

“This program is about more than protecting an address,” Raffensperger said. “It’s about protecting people. Survivors should be able to build a new life without constantly worrying that the person who harmed them can find them through a public record.”

While creating the program, the Secretary of State’s Office worked with advocacy organizations, including the Georgia Coalition Against Domestic Violence (GCADV).

“The launch of Georgia’s Address Confidentiality Program marks a historic milestone for survivors across our state. For far too many survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human trafficking, something as simple as sharing a home address can put their safety at risk. This program recognizes that every survivor deserves the opportunity to rebuild their lives without fear of being found by the person who harmed them,” said Karimah Dillard, Director of Policy for GCADV. “The Address Confidentiality Program is a lifesaving investment in survivor safety, dignity, and independence. We are excited to see this program finally launch and look forward to continuing our partnership with the Secretary of State’s Office to ensure survivors across the state can access this critical resource.”

The Georgia General Assembly established the Safe at Home Program under 2024’s Senate Bill 324, with an effective date of July 1, 2026.

“The Georgia Safe at Home Program is an important part of a survivor’s overall safety plan,” Raffensperger said. “No single program can eliminate every risk, but this initiative reflects our commitment to protecting vulnerable Georgians and giving survivors the tools they need to move forward safely.”

Individuals interested in learning more about the Georgia Safe at Home Program or determining eligibility can visit sos.ga.gov/safeathome.