Whitewater High students win in video contest

Whitewater High STEM students were honored for their excellent work in the international World of 8 Billion student video contest, sponsored by Population Connection.

This year, more than 3,275 student videos were submitted from around the world addressing major global challenges related to economics, energy, and wetlands. Students were tasked with creating a one-minute video proposing sustainable solutions to real-world issues.

The team of Risha Naidu, Aisling Caskey, and Skylar Martinez earned recognition as Global Finalists in the High School Wetlands category. Their video, “Implementing Bioengineered Algae Ecosystems to Combat CO2 Emissions as a Result of Wetland Loss,” stood out to the judges as one of the top entries internationally. The group received an $80 prize, certificates honoring their achievement, and personalized feedback from the judges.

Noelle Seaford earned recognition as a State Finalist, receiving a $25 prize and certificate for her outstanding work in the competition with her video “Power to the Powerless: Solar Panels and Solar-Powered Backpacks.”

STEM program co-coordinators Shelley Kozlowski and Kathryn Dupree were thrilled to see their students recognized.

“We are incredibly proud of these students for their creativity, research, collaboration, and dedication to tackling important environmental issues through innovative thinking,” said Kozlowski. “Their success reflects the high level of work our STEM students continue to produce on both state and global stages.”