Fayette Author Dr. Lynda Boucugnani-Stout Explores Love, Loss, and Hope in The Story of Us

For decades, Fayette families brought their children to Dr. Lynda Boucugnani-Whitehead looking for answers.

The longtime Fayetteville neuropsychologist built a reputation for looking beyond labels and diagnoses to understand how each individual child thought, learned, struggled, and succeeded.

Now, in her second book, The Story of Us, published under her married name, Dr. Lynda Boucugnani-Stout has turned that same curiosity inward.

The novel, while fictionalized, draws heavily from her own experiences and decades of professional work. Part love story, part exploration of grief, part reflection on faith, and part lessons in human behavior, the book asks readers to consider some of life’s biggest questions.

“It’s a teaching tool,” Boucugnani-Stout said. “It’s a novel where you will learn something from it for yourself.”

Released this spring, The Story of Us follows the lives of Robbie and Jeanette, characters whose experiences closely mirror many of the lessons Boucugnani-Stout has gathered through more than 70 years of living, loving, grieving, and helping others.

While she stops short of calling the book autobiographical, she readily acknowledges that much of the story is rooted in real life.

“All the life experiences are true,” she said. “One can learn what true love is and what it is not.”

For Boucugnani-Stout, the goal was never simply to tell a story. She wanted readers to reflect on their own lives.

“What is the meaning and purpose of life on Earth? What is the difference between pretend love, wishful-thinking love, and true deep love?” she said while discussing the questions posed in the book’s prelude. “What effect can childhood trauma have on a person throughout their lives?”

“It wasn’t done to celebrate us,” she added. “It was done to show what we learned after we met each other, and what we learned all about this stuff. It’s changed my life so much. I think that people can find out exactly what their answer is from reading what someone else’s experience has been.”

A journey that begins in heaven

One of the book’s most intriguing sections comes before readers ever meet Robbie or Jeanette.

The opening chapters take place in what Boucugnani-Stout calls “The Dimension of Heaven,” a vivid description of another realm filled with peace, knowledge, purpose, and love.

The section may sound imaginative, but it is rooted in something she has studied for most of her adult life.

“That whole first one is based on scientific results from the study of near-death experiences over 50 years,” she said.

Her interest began in the 1970s after encountering the work of Dr. Raymond Moody, whose groundbreaking research helped popularize the term “near-death experience.” Since then, she has spent decades reading accounts from people who clinically died and later returned to describe what they experienced.

“I’ve read so many books, and so many things, over 50 years of this,” she said. “What I was trying to do was give a little taste of what people have actually said when they’ve had a near-death experience and have been revived and came back and told their story.”

The descriptions of life reviews, overwhelming peace, unconditional love, and the continuation of learning beyond death are all inspired by recurring themes she found in that research.

Lessons from a lifetime

Readers who know Boucugnani-Stout primarily from her work as a neuropsychologist will likely recognize the teacher behind the novelist.

Throughout her career, she was known for looking beyond broad diagnoses and helping families understand how a child’s unique mind worked.

“You cannot figure out what to do to help a child until you know that child’s strengths and their challenges,” she said. “Then you can map out a plan that will work for that individual student or child.”

Rather than treating children like a checklist of symptoms, she approached each one as an individual. The same philosophy appears throughout The Story of Us.

Characters are not reduced to heroes or villains. They are shaped by childhood experiences, relationships, losses, strengths, weaknesses, and opportunities for growth.

In many ways, the novel feels like the culmination of everything Boucugnani-Stout has spent a lifetime studying—human behavior, trauma, resilience, grief, faith, and love.

Never too late for happiness

Perhaps the strongest theme running through the book is the belief that people should not give up on happiness.

“A huge one is that a lot of people just give up,” Boucugnani-Stout said. “Everyone in this world deserves love.”

She hopes readers, particularly older readers, recognize that life does not stop at retirement age and that meaningful relationships can still emerge after tremendous loss or disappointment.

“I don’t want people to do that,” she said. “I want people to seek happiness and be happy.”

The book explores difficult subjects, including loss, neglect, broken relationships, childhood trauma, and grief. Yet it consistently points readers toward hope.

“I don’t want people losing themselves to unhappiness,” she said.

That perspective will be familiar to readers of her first book, Journey, published under the name Dr. Lynda Boucugnani-Whitehead. Written after the loss of her daughter, the book became a source of comfort for grieving parents and support groups.

While Journey addresses grief directly, The Story of Us approaches many of the same questions through storytelling. Both books offer reassurance that painful experiences do not have to define the rest of a person’s life.

A story that feels personal

As editor of The Citizen, I’m always glad to highlight local authors, and Fayette County has been blessed with many.

But this story carries a personal note for me.

Dr. Lynda has become a friend over the years, and in what feels like one of the greatest honors of my life, she named a character in The Story of Us after me.

Perhaps that is why the book feels so genuine. The story may be fictionalized, but the emotions behind it are not.

Readers will find heartbreak, perseverance, faith, difficult lessons, and ultimately hope. They will also find a woman who has spent a lifetime helping others and who is still teaching, only now through the pages of a novel instead of across a desk.

Boucugnani-Stout is available to speak to grief support groups, churches, women’s organizations, senior groups, and book clubs. Information about both The Story of Us and Journey, along with speaking opportunities and upcoming events, can be found at www.drlyndaauthor.com.