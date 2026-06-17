Ranger Day brings parks to life at Minter Elem.

Sara Harp Minter Elementary dove into nature to share their National Park presentations on Ranger Day.

The Ranger Day Showcase highlights a year-long national park research project completed by 3rd grade enrichment students. Each student selects a national park and researches key areas including fauna, flora, historical significance, natural features, weather, and recreational activities. Throughout the unit, students learn how these categories connect and work together as systems within our national parks.

As a cumulative project, students share their research and presentations with parents, peers, and upcoming 3rd grade enrichment students during the showcase. The authentic audience allows students to celebrate their learning while inspiring younger students about the enrichment program.

The unit also fosters collaboration between the county’s enrichment teachers. Amy Hudson at Huddleston Elementary formalized and shared the unit for the state, and teachers across the county collaborated to develop the unit over the years.

“Sharing ideas, resources, and creativity has helped build meaningful professional partnerships,” said Minter Elem. enrichment teacher Stacy McClanahan. “Enrichment teachers across the county continue working together to build upon the unit by sharing ideas, resources, and creative approaches that provide engaging and authentic learning experiences for students.”