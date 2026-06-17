Administrative Institute sets tone for school leaders

Summer break starts with a spark for the leaders of Fayette County Public Schools thanks to the annual Administrative Institute.

Hosted at Fayette County High, the signature learning event for all school system principals, assistant principals, and district leadership is themed “Leader in Training.”

It kicked off with a Presentation of Colors by the Sandy Creek High JROTC Color Guard and the National Anthem by the Fayette County High Belles Voix choir. Amelia Wood of McIntosh High and the Student Leadership Academy offered inspirational remarks.

Breakout learning sessions geared toward the elementary, middle, and high school levels touched on topics like assessment and the science of learning.

Day one closed with Leader Inspiration remarks from 2026 Fayette County Teacher of the Year Matt Foley.

Day two began with strategic planning teams focusing on school improvement.

Fresh breakout sessions offered an array of topics like using AI, leadership, and creating ideal learning conditions. Guest speaker Doug Lemon talked about teaching like a champion and the science of reading.