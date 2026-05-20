Top students in Fayette for Class of 2026 named

The Citizen
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Top students in Fayette for Class of 2026 named

The Citizen
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Views 393 | Comments 0

Graduation is right around the corner for Fayette County Public Schools, and the Class of 2026 valedictorians and salutatorians for the five high schools will be at the head of the class on May 22.

Fayette County High’s valedictorian is Moussa Zeguelli. Zeguelli will attend Georgia Tech and major in environmental engineering. The salutatorian is Nabiha Bhamani. Bhamani will attend Johns Hopkins University and major in neuroscience.

McIntosh’s valedictorian is Ayaan Popatiya. Popatiya will attend Georgia Tech and major in computer science. The salutatorian is Xiaoqing Huang. Huang will attend Emory University and major in biochemistry.

Sandy Creek’s valedictorian is Samuel Brown. Brown will attend Duke University and major in biology. The salutatorian is Nydia Lewis. Lewis will attend Georgia Tech and major in biochemistry.

Starr’s Mill’s valedictorian is Zachary Dorrough. Dorrough will attend Georgia Tech and major in mathematics and economics/public policy. The salutatorian is Zimri Cauble V. Cauble will attend Rice University and major in physics.

Whitewater’s valedictorian is Kayla Hoang. Hoang will attend Georgia Tech and major in business administration. The salutatorian is Anika Olson. Olson will attend the University of Georgia and major in biology.

The Citizen

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