Whitewater Graduate Serves in Space Force Unit in Okinawa

A 2010 Whitewater High School graduate from Fayette County is now serving in the U.S. Space Force in Okinawa, where he is helping shape operations for a combat detachment focused on electromagnetic warfare.

Master Sgt. Kyle Charlden, a Fayette native, studied music at Reinhardt University before joining the U.S. Marine Corps in 2015. He later transferred into the Space Force and now serves with U.S. Space Force Combat Forces Command in Okinawa, where he is part of the 161st Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment.

According to an internal Space Force story shared with The Citizen, Charlden brought an immediate hands-on approach to the role. Within two weeks of arriving in Okinawa, he identified corrosion problems on mission-critical antennas and helped organize repair and prevention work, while also drafting new tactics, techniques, and procedures aimed at helping future teams avoid the same issues.

That quick response reflected the kind of practical leadership the unit says Charlden brings from his Marine Corps background into a newer branch still defining many of its systems and culture. His work supports the 161st detachment’s mission of providing space electromagnetic support to coalition and joint partners.

Leading through change

The internal account said the unit is preparing for a significant “Meadowlands” system upgrade, a transition that brings both uncertainty and opportunity. In that environment, Charlden’s work on procedures and long-term planning has taken on added importance as the detachment prepares for future missions.

Capt. Matthew Zounes, commander of the 161st Electromagnetic Warfare Combat Detachment, said Charlden’s leadership style has helped the team adapt. “As a leader, Master Sgt. Charlden is empathetic while maintaining the focus to get the mission completed,” Zounes said. “He translates lessons from his prior service into actionable guidance that fits into the new Space Force culture that the team has been able to adopt and apply in all areas of our operations.”

The Space Force story also described Charlden as someone focused not only on equipment and readiness, but also on the people around him. It said he has taken initiative to build stronger connections between military formations in Okinawa and to encourage a more unified team culture.

A Fayette County path to military service

For local readers, Charlden’s path stands out because it did not begin in a traditional aerospace or military pipeline. After graduating from Whitewater High School in 2010, he pursued music at Reinhardt University before making the decision to enlist in the Marines five years later.

That route, from Fayette County classrooms to a music program and then into military service, eventually led him to one of the nation’s newest service branches. It also reflects the changing nature of military careers, where service members may bring experience from different fields and branches into highly technical assignments.

In the internal story, Charlden pointed to a leadership lesson that continues to shape how he approaches the job. “Major Emily Stevenson taught me to ‘Lead with empathy,’” Charlden said. “For me, that means making every decision for our people’s growth, shouldering the burden of enabling future warfighters, out of respect for their sacrifice.”

That emphasis on empathy appears alongside a strong focus on readiness and personal discipline. Charlden also spoke in the internal piece about the mental side of service and the need for persistence under pressure.

“We as military members need to keep in mind that our internal battles are equally critical in winning our country’s battles,” Charlden explained. “We must learn to get back up and fight no matter how tired or stressed we are, because when we do our job right, our enemies lose their ability to do theirs.”

For Fayette County, Charlden’s story is both local and global. A graduate of Whitewater High School now serves half a world away, applying leadership, technical skill, and service experience in a role tied to the future of military operations.