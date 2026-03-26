On the campaign trail: McIntosh senior gains firsthand insight into local politics

Most afternoons after school, I balance responsibilities as a student journalist, percussion captain and student leader at McIntosh High School. In recent weeks, that schedule has extended beyond campus and into local politics.

Over the past several weeks, I have been working alongside Quentin “Coach Q” Pullen, a candidate for Georgia State House District 68, gaining firsthand experience on the campaign trail and a deeper understanding of how local campaigns operate.

One moment that stood out came during a community outreach event, where I watched firsthand how quickly conversations shifted from general support to specific concerns. A voter approached with questions about education funding, and what started as a simple introduction turned into a detailed discussion about classroom resources and local schools. Standing nearby, I saw how the campaign wasn’t just about delivering a message — it was about listening, responding and adapting in real time.

Through experiences like this, I’ve learned that local campaigning is rooted in personal interaction. Conversations are shaped by the concerns of individuals, often reflecting issues that don’t always make headlines but still impact daily life. Being present for these interactions showed me how candidates connect policy ideas to real people.

My background in journalism, including my internship with The Citizen and my work as multimedia editor for The Trail, has allowed me to cover local government and interview public officials. However, working on a campaign has provided a different perspective on the political process, shifting from observing to actively participating.

Behind the scenes, I’ve also seen the level of coordination required to keep a campaign running. From organizing volunteers to planning outreach and maintaining consistent messaging, each piece plays a role in how a campaign connects with the community.

This experience has changed how I view my own future in public service. It has reinforced the importance of communication, trust and consistency, while also showing the work required to build a campaign that resonates with voters.

As the campaign continues, this opportunity has expanded my understanding of local politics and the role it plays in shaping a community. More importantly, it has given me a clearer picture of what it takes to move from being an observer of politics to becoming part of the process itself.