Congressman Brian Jack Launches 2026 Congressional Art Competition

Today, Congressman Brian Jack (GA-03) announced the start of the 2026 Congressional Art Competition. All high school students across Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District are eligible to participate in this program, and the deadline for submission is Friday, April 24, 2026.

Congressman Brian Jack said, “I am honored to announce the 2026 Congressional Art Competition and continue our District’s tradition of participation in this annual event. The painting from last year’s winner, Holly Lewis of Newnan High School, still hangs in the United States Capitol today. For the last 44 years, hundreds of high school students across our District have participated in this program to showcase our District’s creativity in the Capitol.”

The Congressional Art Competition began in 1982, and over 650,000 high school students across the country have participated in the program since its inception. Students submit entries, and a panel of district artists select the winning artwork.

Guidance:

All high school students residing in Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District are eligible to participate.

Accepted mediums for the artwork are:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc. Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal Collages: must be two-dimensional Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc. Computer-generated art Photographs