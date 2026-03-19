Popcorn Trees, Longer Days, and the Spring Wake-Up

Spring is here! Well, meteorologically speaking. Technically spring starts this Friday, but tell that to Georgia. The popcorn trees have been in full effect and pollen has landed on the hood of every car.

I like this season, actually. It’s an in-between point in Earth’s orbit, when we’re not tilted strongly toward the sun like summer, but not away from it like winter. The days get longer and the natural world basically “wakes up.”

People do the same. You start to see:

more walks after dinner

more kids outside

more “let’s sit on the porch” moments

more reasons to leave the house that don’t feel like work

I definitely feel it in our house right now. Spring soccer is officially in full swing, and all three kids are playing this season. That means Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday evenings are now dedicated to soccer practices, and Saturdays are for games. It’s a full schedule, but it’s a fun one.

Next Tuesday is also the Chamber’s Business Growth Essentials event, and I’m especially excited about this one because I sit on the committee and one of my favorite people is speaking. It’s all about making a shift from the constant hustle into a healthier, more sustainable way to grow—happening at Roam at Trilith. It’s going to be a good one.

And while we’re talking about spring filling up the calendar in the best way…It’s also Night Market season, which acts as one of the biggest signs that spring is really here!

This year’s Night Market dates are May 8, July 10, October 2, and November 6, and we’re actively looking for sponsors. Vendor applications will also be opening tomorrow at NightMarketPTC.com. I’m really excited to see it all start coming together! There really is something special about creating a chance for people to get out, connect, shop, and enjoy being together.

Maybe that’s why this season hits the way it does. It is not just that the world wakes up. It is that something in us does too.

If you want to soak up a little of that spring energy with other people, come join us at The Nexus and grab a seat, say hey. The art from Common Threads will still be up too. So if you want to sit for a bit and take it in, that’s another really good reason to come by and enjoy the space. Let’s enjoy the season together.

Visit The Nexus

461 Sandy Creek Rd, Suite 4109, Fayetteville, GA

Hours: Open Monday–Friday starting at 9:00 AM

Learn more at https://thenexus.community/