Peachtree City Teen Brings Home BMX Gold from Pan-Am Championships

Originally shared by 11Alive News, Georgia’s own Alexis Alden has returned from Santiago, Chile, wearing a brand-new gold medal and carrying big dreams for the future.

The 17-year-old BMX racer from Peachtree City represented Team USA at the Pan American Cycling Championships and claimed first place in the junior women’s division. Her win adds to a growing list of accomplishments and places her firmly on the road to the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Alden arrived home to a hero’s welcome at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where family greeted her with signs, balloons, and beaming smiles. Her journey in BMX began right here in Peachtree City, where she and her brother have trained together since childhood. The siblings have both competed at high levels nationally and internationally.

Many local residents may remember seeing Alden on TV at age 13, when she was already the top-ranked rider in the country for her age group. At the time, she spoke about her Olympic dreams — dreams that now feel closer than ever.

“It’s going to take a lot of hard work, a lot of training, and a lot of skill,” she told 11Alive back then. “But I’ve got my brother to help me.”

Her gold medal in Chile not only brings pride to Georgia but also earns valuable points toward future world-level competitions and Olympic qualification.

Congratulations to Peachtree City’s own Alexis Alden — a champion today and possibly an Olympian tomorrow.