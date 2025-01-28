City of Fayetteville employees receive Longevity Awards

Twenty-one Fayetteville employees were celebrated January 28 for their years of service with the City. Employees receive the recognition at every five-year milestone of service.

Celebrating five years with Fayetteville are David Rast and Tony Whitley in Community Development, Whitney Houston and Gwenita Biggins in the Municipal Court, Justin Evans and Timothy Parkerson in the Fire Department, Carmen Scott in Human Resources, Austin Dreadon in Information Technology, and Sara Brandao, Vanessa Giorgi, and Andrew Berenyi in the Police Department.

Celebrating 10 years with Fayetteville are City Manager Ray Gibson, Mike Bush in Finance, Stephaene Core, Matthew Moore, and Samuel Lindsey in the Fire Department, and Tyrone Beard and Dylan Bell in the Police Department.

Celebrating 25 years with Fayetteville are Carleetha Character and Phyllis Brown in Finance.

Celebrating 35 years with Fayetteville is Pat King in Finance.