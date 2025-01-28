Be the Spark: Davis coaches kids to find their strengths

Huddleston Elementary PE teacher Michael Davis helps students put a positive spin on the day.

Davis is a nearly life-long resident of the area, going all through Fayette County Public Schools and graduating from McIntosh High.

Teaching at Huddleston, and previously at McIntosh, where he was once a student is a blessing he doesn’t take for granted.

“It’s a really cool feeling knowing the history of the two schools and being able to come back and be part of that and make a difference here,” said Davis.

Davis took a lot from the many teachers and coaches he encountered, but he also had a major influence at home. His mother, Jimmie Ann Davis, was a beloved educator who taught in Fayette County schools for more than 20 years.

“I always watched her work with kids, and she always tended to reach those that others couldn’t reach. That shined a spotlight on what education should be about. It’s reaching all kids,” he said. “People knew she cared, and that, to me, was a great definition of what an educator should be.”

Davis has been in teaching for 27 years, with 23 of those at Huddleston.

“The one thing that stays consistent is it’s always about the kids,” he said. “I just try to be a role model for those kids. I wake up every day feeling blessed that I get the chance to be a spark in someone’s day.”

He builds the day’s PE plans full of important life lessons like conflict resolution and sportsmanship. Teambuilding activities where everyone has a role are always a focus.

“It’s all the skillsets they’re going to need in everyday life,” he said. “They’re not all going to be athletes, but they are going to come into conflict with other people.”

Davis helps each student find their strengths and build on their weaknesses. Increased self worth is the goal more than the numbers on the scoreboard.

“Those kids are going to know that I cared about them, and they’re going to know that I’m going to help build them up in any way I can,” he said. “Their strength might not ever be in sports, but, if I can help build quality kids that are going to be productive in society, that’s a win for me.”

“The Honor Role,” an official podcast for Fayette County Public Schools, features employees, rotating through key stakeholders, including teachers, staff, nurses, custodians, cafeteria workers, and bus drivers. Join us as we dive in and learn about their journeys, their inspirations, and their whys.

Episodes are available on all major podcast platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts, and promoted on the social media channels of Fayette County Public Schools.

Episodes will also be available here: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2200811.