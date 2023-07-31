Fayette County students among 21 selected to Delta Community’s High School Apprentice Program

Three Fayette County students have been selected to join Delta Community Credit Union’s High School Apprentice Program. Zahra Farhart and Morgan Lilley, seniors at Stars Mill High School, and Kyla Brown, a senior at Fayette High School, are among 21 students selected to work as part-time tellers at one of the credit union’s 29 metro Atlanta branches during the 2023-2024 school year. Farhart and Lilley are assigned to Delta Community’s Summit Point branch in Fayetteville and Brown will be working at the credit union’s Braelinn Village Branch in Peachtree City.

Since launching in 2006 through the state’s work-based learning program, Delta Community’s high school apprenticeship serves as a pipeline to bring bright high school students to the credit union to support its branches, while providing each student a valuable real-world job experience.

This year’s apprentice class marks a milestone in the program, with more than 200 students now having participated in the work-based learning initiative. Within the financial industry, Delta Community is one of the top employers of students through Georgia’s work-based learning program.

Below is the list of this year’s high school apprentices:

Lincoln Murph, senior at Decatur High School

Samuel Wodergiorgis, senior at Decatur High School

Brandon Ruiz-Amador, senior at Collins Hill High School

Charleen Yazo, senior at Peachtree Ridge High School

Esther Tadigiri, senior at South Forsyth High School

Fizza Gallani, junior at Brookwood High School

Vani Patel, senior at North Gwinnett High School

Aanchal Jaiswal, senior at Denmark High School

Yesha Gandhi, senior at West Forsyth High School

Jada-Marie Dada, senior at Etowah High School

Eshika Parchuri, senior at Denmark High School

Lourdes Ramirez, senior at Osborne High School

Dana Edwards, senior at Chapel Hill High School

Alaric Boban, senior at East Coweta High School

Maddie Lowry, senior at East Coweta High School

Lena Scales, junior at Hapeville Charter Career Academy

Zahra Farhart, senior at Fayette High School

Morgan Lilley, senior at Stars Mill High School

Kyla Brown, senior at Fayette High School

Santavia George, senior at Eagles Landing High School

Redmond Cross, senior at Ola High School

In addition, Blake Cissner, from Brookwood High School, is a returning student to the program.