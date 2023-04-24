SPONSORED FEATURE

Don’t skip! Read carefully until the End!

Urgent! Homeowners in the Atlanta GA area: Stop destroying your hardwood floors and bringing down the value of your home.

Protect your investment. Don’t let wax build up or residue destroy your hardwood floors. You’re losing money and it’s unhealthy, according to Arthur Weaver, owner of Art Cleaning Solution.

“I know life can get in the way at times and cause us to make unnecessary mistakes that should be addressed immediately,” Arthur says.

One major mistake homeowners are making is using cheap over-the-counter cleaners and wax on their hardwood floors.

“Too many homeowners with hardwood floors aren’t caring for their floors properly which can bring down the value of their homes,” Arthur Weaver says. “Hardwood and engineered wood floors require professional cleaning and maintenance. Don’t wait until it’s too late before caring for your floors the correct way.”

Stop trying to do it yourself and stop using cheap over-the-counter products on your hardwood floors, Arthur advises, because it’s making your floors worst.

And you definitely shouldn’t hire just any contractor or company to do it for you because there are very few companies and contractors in the Atlanta area that can do this type of service correctly. Art Cleaning Solution is one of the best in the Atlanta area, servicing Peachtree City, Fayetteville, Fairburn, Hampton, and surrounding areas south of Atlanta.

Many times Art Cleaning Solution can have your hardwood floors looking almost brand new in 6 hours without sanding or having to replace your floors. This is so convenient for most people: you can walk on your floors the same day.

One of the first things you see when you walk into someone’s home are their floors and if you’re selling a home you definitely wouldn’t want floors that haven’t been maintained properly to bring down the price that you can sell your home for.

Another reason to have your floors professionally deep cleaned is that is healthier for you, your kids, pets, and anyone who resides in the home because more bacteria and dirt gets on floors than anything else.

“All floors should be maintained and professionally deep cleaned, especially hardwood and engineered wood floors,” Arthur says.

Art Cleaning Solution also doesn’t use harsh chemicals that can harm your health or your floors.

“Our hardwood floor refinishing/cleaning process is safe and effective,” Arthur says.

This is a costly service, with a minimum of $500, but it’s much less expensive than replacing or sanding hardwood floors and it’s more convenient.

Arthur is the same guy who was in the Guinness Book of World Records in 2015 for performing 76 knuckle push-ups in one minute. Now he’s trying to break another world record by saving as many people floors as possible while providing the highest quality of service.

Art Cleaning Solution